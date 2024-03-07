Six Veteran Cornerbacks Patriots Could Target In Free Agency

The New England Patriots have several holes to fill this offseason in order to improve from a disappointing 2023 season.

The majority of those exist on the offensive side of the football with the need for a fresh quarterback, talented skill players and a sturdier offensive line. Those definitely are the priorities, but that does not mean the Patriots should not add to the defense.

Cornerback had been an area of depth and talent for the Patriots, even as recently at the start of last season. Since then, J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones have been released, Marcus Jones is recovering from an injury and Myles Bryant is a free agent. Jonathan Jones remains in the slot and the Patriots seem to have an emerging star in Christian Gonzalez, who will return as the team’s No. 1 outside corner after a season-ending injury last year in Week 4.

The depth at the position has drastically changed for New England, certainly creating an area to add to if the organization can also address greater needs. A number of veterans on the free agent market could immediately bring an impact.

Here are six potential cornerbacks the Patriots could target in free agency:

Tre’Davious White

The Patriots should be more than familiar with White after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Two of White’s 18 career interceptions came against New England.

White burst onto the NFL scene out of LSU, leading the league in interceptions in 2019 while earning a First Team All-Pro selection. When White has been on the field, he has been a notable playmaker in the Buffalo secondary before being released this week.

Injuries have been a topic of tough luck for White in recent years, missing extended time after tearing his ACL in 2021 and his Achilles in 2023. Getting back to full health is the priority for White, who’s shown he can be a lockdown corner when that’s the case.

Stephon Gilmore

Who’s ready for a reunion?

Gilmore’s production during his four-year tenure with the Patriots should still be fresh in the minds of those around New England. The South Carolina product won NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the Patriots in 2019. That accolade came after a pair of All-Pro selections and a game-sealing interception in Super Bowl LIII.

After searching for a new home after New England, Gilmore found his form again this past season in Dallas with the Cowboys. The 33-year-old intercepted two passes and defended 13 more, returning to the level of play he showed with the Patriots. If there is mutual interest in the post-Bill Belichick era, Gilmore and Gonzalez would be an elite tandem at cornerback for the Patriots.

Kendall Fuller

Still at just 29 years old, Fuller has been highly productive as a playmaker during time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders. Availability has been an asset as well, with Fuller playing in at least 11 games in each of his eight NFL seasons.

For a Patriots team that lacked the consistent ability to force turnovers, Fuller can provide a spark. He’s tallied 10 interceptions over the last four seasons, including a pair of those returned for touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Ronald Darby

Darby just turned 30 years old in January after playing nine NFL seasons so far. While he is not a turnover-creator, the veteran was solid in coverage this past season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Darby allowed the fewest yards and had the best opposing passer rating of his career during seasons in which he played more than 400 snaps. Darby also brings championship experience to the table, defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeff Okudah

Okudah could be a fascinating project for head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington.

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft with plenty of promise coming out of Ohio State. Injuries and ineffectiveness never allowed that to translate to the NFL with the now-25-year-old landing with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

The cornerback had his ups and downs, but he still offers potential as a relatively young player following his first NFL contract.

Avonte Maddox

Like others on the list, Maddox has also been hit by the injury bug in recent seasons, though he was solid in his role with the Eagles.

In six NFL seasons, the soon-to-be 28-year-old tallied four interceptions and showed an ability to create traffic in passing lanes, providing potential veteran experience for the Patriots.