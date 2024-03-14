NFL Rumors: Patriots Interested In Eight-Year Veteran Wideout

The New England Patriots swung and missed out on Calvin Ridley in the free agency market on Wednesday, but the team isn’t done exploring the market in search of wideout depth just yet.

Several options remain available if the Patriots elect not to rely on April’s upcoming NFL draft in hopes of adding a premier target alongside whoever New England names its starting quarterback by Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Tyler Boyd, 29, reportedly has begun garnering interest in Foxborough, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. Boyd, who recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, has spent his eight-year career playing only for the Cincinnati Bengals since being drafted 55th overall in 2016.

Boyd wouldn’t be a bad backup option after the organization finished behind the Tenessee Titans in the Ridley sweepstakes. Ideally, the Patriots should target a slot receiver and the team’s track record of adding wideouts in recent years through the draft — Tyquan Thornton, N’Keal Harry, Aaron Dobson — isn’t a favorable one.

Story continues below advertisement

Last season, Boyd totaled 667 receiving yards off 67 receptions with two touchdowns. Primarily, Boyd served as Cincinnati’s No. 2 or No. 3 receiving option, behind Ja’Marr Chase in the depth charts the past three seasons. However, there’s plenty of upside for both Boyd and the Patriots if both sides could reach an agreement.

Boyd would instantly be one of New England’s go-to slot options, paired with Demario Douglas. It’s no secret that the Patriots desperately need to upgrade their receiver’s core and Boyd, coming off a four-year, $43 million contract with the Bengals, wouldn’t be a bad start.