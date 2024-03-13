NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Wideout Plan After Calvin Ridley Joins Titans

The New England Patriots have missed out on Calvin Ridley, who reportedly agreed to join the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

While there remain NFL-caliber options for the Patriots both via trade and in free agency, especially after two cap casualties became available Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported New England won’t go that route.

Anderson reported the Patriots instead will turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft.

“They’ve ‘moved on,'” Anderson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, approximately 20 minutes after the Ridley news.

#Patriots will mainly turn their attention to the Draft to address WR, I'm told. They've "moved on."



Remember, splashes come in the W/L column. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2024

New England does have the means to address the receiver position in the draft. However, after trading Mac Jones and reportedly signing Jacoby Brissett in free agent, the Patriots figure to select their quarterback of the future with their top pick.

Fortunately for the Patriots, draft evaluators have praised the depth in the receiver class. NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah previously said its one of the deepest position groups with high-end talent including Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers. Jeremiah recently included a dozen receivers in his top 50 prospects.

The Patriots were on hand to watch Ladd McConkey at Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday, perhaps making the shifty pass-catcher a viable Day 2 target.