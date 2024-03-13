The New England Patriots have missed out on Calvin Ridley, who reportedly agreed to join the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

While there remain NFL-caliber options for the Patriots both via trade and in free agency, especially after two cap casualties became available Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported New England won’t go that route.

Anderson reported the Patriots instead will turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft.

“They’ve ‘moved on,'” Anderson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, approximately 20 minutes after the Ridley news.

Story continues below advertisement

more nfl

What Patriots Reportedly Offered In Failed Pursuit Of Calvin Ridley

by Greg Dudek 3 Min Read

Five Wideouts Patriots Should Target After Calvin Ridley Reportedly Joins Titans

by Sean T. McGuire 5 Min Read

Stunner! Calvin Ridley Passes On Patriots, Reportedly Signs With Unexpected Team

by Sean T. McGuire 1 Min Read

New England does have the means to address the receiver position in the draft. However, after trading Mac Jones and reportedly signing Jacoby Brissett in free agent, the Patriots figure to select their quarterback of the future with their top pick.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Fortunately for the Patriots, draft evaluators have praised the depth in the receiver class. NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah previously said its one of the deepest position groups with high-end talent including Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers. Jeremiah recently included a dozen receivers in his top 50 prospects.

The Patriots were on hand to watch Ladd McConkey at Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday, perhaps making the shifty pass-catcher a viable Day 2 target.

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Wideout Plan After Calvin Ridley Joins Titans

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images