Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Baltimore Ravens will remain short-lived as the three-time Pro Bowl wideout made an announcement midway through free agency.

Beckham, 31, joined forces with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, signing a one-year, $15 million deal last offseason. But after going 13-4 to lead the AFC North this past season, Beckham bid farewell to the Ravens as he’ll once again seek a new landing spot for 2024 — the fifth of his career.

“Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine,” Beckham published Sunday night on Instagram. “Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall. Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I (expletive) with yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this (expletive) a lifetime sentence, I love yall!”

Similar to Beckham’s brief three-game stop with the Los Angeles Rams, the opportunity to pursue something special was there in Baltimore. The Ravens were young, but dominant, leading the league in rushing yards (2,661) and assembling the franchise’s most hopeful run under Jackson’s era.

That, however, fell short in gut-wrenching fashion.

Baltimore collided with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship. But unlike most teams that go head-to-head with Mahomes in the playoffs, the Ravens had a chance — several to be more specific — but flopped. Baltimore lost, 17-10, and blew a chance at appearing in Super Bowl LVIII with the San Francisco 49ers.

Playing in 14 games with the Ravens, Beckham recorded 565 receiving yards off 35 receptions with three touchdowns.