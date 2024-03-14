The New England Patriots need to upgrade their wide receiver room, and they could be competing with an AFC rival in the free agent market.

Jets insider Connor Hughes revealed on SNY on Wednesday night New York’s plans after Calvin Ridley signed with the Tennessee Titans. Hughes said co-owner Woody Johnson was not willing to spend big on a player like Ridley, so they were never going to be in the running for the 29-year-old, unlike the Patriots.

Hughes added the Jets are “monitoring” the wide receiver market. He floated names like Mike Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyler Boyd as possible options. New York was high on Williams two seasons ago, according to Hughes. Aaron Rodgers and Beckham are close friends, and Boyd has a close relationship with Garrett Wilson. So there are reasons why the Jets could have an advantage to sign those players.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers also are interested in Boyd, along with the Patriots. And Williams arguably is the top receiver on the market after Ridley inked his deal.

New England has other options to upgrade at wide receiver, and it appears it might need to act quickly if it wants to secure the remaining top players on the market.