Pay Up? This Emerging Patriots Star Could ‘Cash In’ Next Free Agency

The New England Patriots retained several of their free agents this NFL offseason.

Will they continue that trend next offseason?

ESPN’s Matt Bowen, a former NFL safety, explored the 2025 free agency class in a piece published Friday on ESPN.com. While evaluating the best players potentially available in several different categories, Bowen pointed to an emerging Patriots star who could position himself for a lucrative payday with a productive 2024: defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Here’s what Bowen wrote about Barmore under his “defensive players who will get paid” category:

“Interior disruptors get paid, so look for Barmore to cash in if he makes it to free agency. He had a career-high 8.5 sacks last season, using his quicks off the ball and some well-developed countermoves to create pressure. And Barmore also added 64 tackles and six batted passes up the middle. The arrow is pointing up on the 2021 second-round pick from Alabama, who turns 25 before the 2024 season.”

New England’s 2021 draft class largely will be remembered for underachieving quarterback Mac Jones, whom the Patriots selected with the 15th overall pick in Round 1. But Barmore has blossomed into a defensive standout since being chosen 38th overall in Round 2. And running back Rhamondre Stevenson (Round 4, 120th overall) boasts game-changing talent, as well. So, it’s not all bad for the Pats.

The Patriots can ill afford to lose Barmore next offseason, when they also will need to make decisions on safety Kyle Dugger, edge rusher Matthew Judon and Stevenson, among others. The franchise desperately needs to infuse and stockpile cornerstone contributors, of which Barmore certainly qualifies.

It’ll all but certainly cost the Patriots a pretty penny to retain Barmore, though, just like they needed to flex a little bit of financial muscle this offseason to lock up a group that included offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

In fact, New England might want to explore a contract extension with Barmore sooner than later to ensure he never tests the open market.