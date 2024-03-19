The Patriots have taken a relatively measured approach to the offseason and seemingly have no qualms with slowly entering what is expected to be a years-long rebuild.

New England has a daunting number of holes to fill and probably has resigned itself to the fact it can’t address them all this offseason. It’s going to take a while, but while the Patriots slowly build their roster toward the future, there will be opportunities to help individual players build up their own value while gaining some production in the process.

If you look back to the 2018 Buffalo Bills, you’ll find an example of a team that nailed the draft and found their quarterback but elected not to spend big in free agency. They signed veterans to short-term deals in an effort to keep the window open longer once the young stars were ready. That team runs the AFC East now, and while people like to make fun of the Bills for failing to win anything of significance, it’s the closest thing you’ll find to what the Patriots have done so far.

That’s why we decided to look at some veteran free agents who could provide value to the Patriots, while not breaking the bank or commanding a particularly long-term deal. This isn’t a list of New England’s best options, but one that will help it follow that particular path.

RB J.K. Dobbins

It likely won’t get any more “low-risk, high-reward” than signing Dobbins to a contract this offseason. He’s coming off two season-ending injuries in the last three seasons, tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of 2023. It’s not like he’s going to have a ton of teams lining up to sign him.

Dobbins’ situation is unique, as he’ll only receive offers from teams that won’t have to rely on him but could use an upgrade to the RB2 spot. If that’s not New England, we don’t know what is. The 25-year-old won’t command anything more than a one-year deal, so why not give him an opportunity to boost your running back room?

LB/S Isaiah Simmons

Simmons is an interesting case because his value will be different depending on the team. He’s a defensive chess piece, and while the Patriots have always valued similar players, they don’t necessarily need to add him.

If it comes on a one-year deal where Simmons’ main goal is proving his worth for future contracts, the Patriots should look into it.

DT Ross Blacklock

The Patriots’ interior defensive line has a good number of players who can get after the quarterback, but they could use a two-gapper to compete with Daniel Ekuale for reps behind Davon Godchaux.

EDGE Derek Barnett

New England doesn’t have very much depth on the edge, do it? Matthew Judon and Anfernee Jennings will play on early downs, while Josh Uche will get an opportunity to rush opposite Judon in obvious passing situations. Keion White will split time between the edge and the interior, but beyond those four names, there isn’t anyone who stands out. Deatrich Wise, maybe?

The Patriots could use another pass rusher, and Barnett had a renaissance of sorts after being picked up by the Houston Texans last season. He won’t get you double-digit sacks, but he’s a disruptive player who can play on all three downs.

CB J.C. Jackson

Jackson’s next contract will come close to the league minimum, so there’s no money issue here. It’s all about whether or not he’s able to get things together off the field. If anyone knows whether or not he can, it’s New England.

WR Hunter Renfrow

The Patriots seem to be stockpiling No. 3 wideouts, so why not add the face of No. 3 wide receivers? We think it’s a good idea.

OT Donovan Smith

If you watched Smith in recent seasons, you probably wouldn’t be thrilled if the Patriots made this move. He’s one of the better options available, though. Smith’s been around for a long time, and while he isn’t a perfect option to protect the blindside of a rookie quarterback, he might be the only upgrade left.