The Patriots are getting to the point where they might think about approaching linebacker Matthew Judon regarding a possible extension.

They haven’t, though, no matter what some might try to tell you.

If you’ve been on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at any point recently, you’re well aware of those fake reporter accounts that like to leach off the public’s desire for NFL news. They’ve got funny names like “NFL Rumor Watch” or “NFL Rumors and News.”

They also like to just make things up.

It was “reported” by one of the accounts Sunday that New England has entered extension talks with Judon, but it quickly was shut down by the 31-year-old.

“Who ain’t tell gm Judy???” Judon posted in response.

It was a solid reminder not to believe everything you see just because someone is posing behind an aggregation account. It also reminded us that Judon’s scheduled to become a free agent after the season and that the Patriots need to make a decision regarding his future.

It doesn’t feel as though he’ll play out his current deal, as a restructure from last season leaves him making just $7.5 million. He’s worth far more than that, but might not necessarily fit the Patriots’ timeline. Judon’s great, but New England had a fine defensive season without him, and likely won’t want to commit to another long-term deal. Could they swing a trade to net more assets for their rebuild?

That’s just something to think about as we move throughout the summer.