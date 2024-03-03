Pavel Zacha suffered a lower-body injury during the first period of the Boston Bruins’ matchup with the New York Islanders at USB Arena on Saturday night.

After skating eight shifts for 4:40 minutes of ice time, the 26-year-old forward did not return for the start of the second period and was ruled out for the rest of the game by the Bruins. It’s unclear when the injury occurred in the contest.

Zacha (lower body) will not return. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2024

Zacha has 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points in 57 games for the Bruins this season while averaging 18:20 minutes of ice time.

The Bruins recalled Marc McLaughlin from Providence on Friday with Justin Brazeau sidelined. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters before the Islanders game that Brazeau was expected to return to the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Boston could keep McLaughlin or call up another forward from Providence if Zacha is out for any length of time.