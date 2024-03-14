PWHL Boston had its momentum halted Wednesday night by PWHL Minnesota with a 4-0 shutout loss at Xcel Energy Center.

Boston’s record dropped to 4-3-2-7 while Minnesota improved to 7-3-3-4.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The first period was a missed opportunity for Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston recorded six of the first seven shots and went on the power play, too, midway through the frame. But despite dictating play early, Boston wasn’t rewarded for its effort.

Things got turned upside down on Boston when Minnesota scored near the end of the first period. Boston played catch up the entire way after that, never able to beat Minnesota netminder Nicole Hensley.

Boston certainly had their chances in the first half of the opening frame and not capitalizing on them ended up being the difference. It was the first time this season that Boston was shut out.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Kendall Coyne Schofield put together a strong performance with Minnesota with two points. She opened the scoring late in the first period off a terrific feed from Taylor Heise, who also scored an empty-net goal, and later assisted on Minnesota’s second tally.

Story continues below advertisement

— Megan Keller continues to be rock solid for Boston. The star defenseman led the team with 22:57 time on ice and also recorded three shots.

— Hensley was immense in net for Minnesota. The first goalie taken in the PWHL draft stopped all 20 shots she faced.

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston will play at an NHL venue Saturday when it takes on PWHL Ottawa at Little Caesars Arena, which is home to the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop for the contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.