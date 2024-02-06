The PWHL on Tuesday announced in a press release “PWHL Takeover Weekend” on March 16-17, which will feature the Boston franchise.

Three games will be played in two days as part of a partnership with the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins. Ottawa will take on Boston on Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. ET at at Little Caesars Arena. Toronto will face Montréal at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, March 17, at 12:30 p.m., and New York will play Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m.; the matchup was announced as part of the league’s regular-season schedule launch.

“Bringing these games to three outstanding venues during Women’s History Month will create an unforgettable highlight of this inaugural PWHL season,” PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. “For fans attending these games and players who are competing on the ice, this will be a great celebration of the advancement and opportunity for women and hockey everywhere.”

Heading to its Feb. 14 matchup against Toronto, Boston is third in the standings with 11 points. The PWHL was featured in a 3-on-3 showcase during All-Star weekend and follows the continued trend of NHL teams and players showing support during the league’s inaugural season.