The Red Sox have finalized their initial rotation for 2024, and it appears they’re in the mood for granting second chances.

Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck will start the season as Boston’s starting pitchers, Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday, per NESN’s Bobby Swan.

Whitlock and Houck each had opportunities at starting in 2023, though a mix of injuries and spotty performances landed them both back in the bullpen. Whitlock and Houck were competing with Josh Winckowski and Cooper Criswell for spots, with the former being eliminated from the competition last week.

Criswell will be optioned to Triple-A Worcester, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The Red Sox need him to stay stretched out as rotation depth in case of injury.

Bello will receive the starting nod on Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners on March 28. Pivetta, Crawford and Houck presumably will round out that series, with Whitlock receiving the nod to begin the following series against the Oakland Athletics.

Bello and the Red Sox will open the season at 10:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, live on NESN following an hour and a half of pregame coverage.