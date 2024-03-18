The Boston Red Sox on Monday morning announced a flurry of roster moves with 10 days remaining before Opening Day.

Boston optioned catcher Tyler Heineman and left-hander Joe Jacques to Triple-A Worcester.

Additionally, right-handed relief pitchers Justin Hagenman and Chase Shugart along with left-handed relievers Jorge Benitez and Cam Booser were reassigned to minor league camp. Those four hurlers were joined by infielders Nick Sogard, Jamie Westbrook and Nick Yorke as well as infielder/outfielder Dalton Guthrie as a total of eight players reassigned to minor league camp.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/px0dJf5GvZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 18, 2024

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke highly about Booser, a non-roster invitee who does not have MLB experience, on Sunday. Cora also shared over the weekend that Josh Winckowski, who was in the mix for one of the final starting spots, has been moved to the bullpen and will serve as a multi-inning reliever.

The Red Sox, who have nine spring training games remaining, begin their season March 28 against the Seattle Mariners.