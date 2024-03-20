Red Sox Executive Loves Compete Level Of Top Prospects

Alex Cora made a mission for spring training to be centered around competition for the Boston Red Sox, from big league starters to the next wave of talent in the minor leagues.

Boston’s top prospects such as Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel have embraced the opportunity to work hard and elevate the players around them. In a new column from MLB Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra, the top trio in the Red Sox system has bought in ahead of the 2023 season.

“I think the selling point is saying, hey, Kyle, Roman, Nick Yorke, Miguel Bleis, all of our players, you’re going to be working together, competing against each other, supporting each other,” Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham told Dykstra recently. “So let’s get better together.”

With so much talent around the program, Abraham saw several Red Sox prospects push each other to new heights in an effort to make each other the best they can be.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think if you watch our training environments down here in spring training or in Portland last year, they’re competing,” Abraham told Dykstra. “They’re trying to see who can hit the ball harder, who can run faster, who can have a better at-bat throughout the game. It’s not only wanting to be a good player or a great player; it’s wanting to be the best Boston Red Sox player.”

With the “Big Three” leading the way, 2024 will be another exciting year to follow to progress of the next wave of Red Sox talent in one of the sport’s stronger farm systems.