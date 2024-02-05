How Red Sox Executive Views Heralded ‘Big Three’ Prospects

BOSTON — The trio of Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel have caught Boston Red Sox fans by storm, and their potential is not lost on the front office.

Whatever order you have them, the trio is expected to make some noise when they hit the major leagues. Anthony and Teel quickly rose from Single-A to Double-A Portland, and the hype on Mayer continues to grow. It’s a feeling that hasn’t been felt about Red Sox prospects in quite some time, and reminded director of player development Brian Abraham of another class of prospects.

“My first year here was ’13. I think just not knowing the organization, coming from the (Toronto) Blue Jays and not knowing the system,” Abraham said at the Red Sox development program last month. “I guess it was probably Mookie (Betts), Xander (Bogaerts), that group of players. I was working with the Blue Jays when it was Dustin (Pedroia), when it was Jacoby (Ellsbury), that group. I think Mookie, when he was on his way up, I remember when he came up. Throwing batting practice to him at Yankee Stadium, I was like, ‘Oh, this is Mookie Betts? OK, alright, let’s see what happens.’ And he’s turned out to be a pretty decent player. I think that would be the closest. Still, obviously, a lot to be told for these guys’ careers. But in terms of what they’ve done so far, the types of people the are, the type of work they’ve put in, their willingness to be great, we’re excited about them.”

The trio and other top Boston prospects received advice from Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas. The goal for the group is clear, and the hope for the staff is the work done at the development program and spring training can be solid foundational pieces for this upcoming season.

“I think we know they are good players who have the potential to be great players,” Abraham said. “I don’t think you can put on a Red Sox uniform without having an understanding of what it means for the city, for the fans, for the people that work here and everything that came before that. We’re very clear about that when we draft them, when we sign them, and I think the players that do the best here embrace that. It’s being accountable. It’s being approachable. It’s being willing to work and challenging yourself to be better than you think can be. And that is our job as staff members to do that as well. I think it provides a lot of excitement to obviously the people that work with them. And lets the players know that we care and value them and want to continue to see them do really well.”

The first full-squad workout for Red Sox spring training begins Feb. 19.