Red Sox Prospects Finding Collective Mission To Sharpen Skills

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox have built one of the sport’s most talented farm systems.

Not only is the organization loaded with quality prospects, they have a genuine care in helping each other improve on a daily basis. As the Triple-A season begins for the Worcester Red Sox, several players are ready to take advantage of the environment.

“Although we are in a way in competition, we all help each other like it’s not even that,” reliever Brennan Bernardino told NESN.com at WooSox Media Day on Wednesday. “We’re all sharing the love and helping each other.”

Throughout the system, top prospects such as Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony have upped their compete level, which has spread throughout the environment for the Red Sox.

“Those two are some of my best friends,” infielder Chase Meidroth told NESN.com at WooSox Media Day on Wednesday. “I lived with them at spring training this year. We always talk about getting better every day. Those guys are competitive as can be. It’s fun. It’s fun to go out and compete with everybody in this organization. We’ve got a great group of minor leaguers and big leaguers. It’s a great group from top to bottom.”

As a whole, players from every different background and experience level have understood the collective mission throughout the Red Sox farm system.

“Iron sharpens iron,” outfielder Corey Rosier told NESN.com at WooSox Media Day on Wednesday. “When guys are getting better, you have no choice but to get better. It’s just the way the gamed works. It’s good competition.”

The Red Sox begin their MLB season on Thursday before the WooSox start their campaign on Friday.