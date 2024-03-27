Getting on the field, and staying there, has been a challenge for Trevor Story throughout his first two seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

But if Story has any shot of a bounce-back season in 2024, which the Red Sox believe he is more than capable of, he’ll need to be available to play on a daily basis. The 31-year-old shortstop certainly knows that.

After injuries limited Story to just 137 games the last two seasons, he’s setting his sights on passing that mark in just this upcoming season alone.

According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, Story told manager Alex Cora he wants to play in 155 games this season. It’s a lofty goal for Story considering his recent injury history, but one Cora is completely onboard with.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s shoot for it,'” Cora told reporters Tuesday, per Abraham.

Story didn’t even make it on the field for the Red Sox last season until early August due to an internal bracing procedure he had done on his right ulnar collateral ligament in the offseason.

But Story made it through the winter months fully healthy, which could set him up to be on the field on an everyday basis this season.

Playing near a full season of games isn’t foreign to Story. He suited up in a career-high 157 games in 2018 with the Colorado Rockies and had his best season as a pro that year by batting .291 with 37 home runs, 108 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. Story also played in 145 games twice during his time with the Rockies and closed out his tenure with Colorado in 2021 appearing in 142 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Being on that field that much would be a big achievement not only for Story, but for the Red Sox, too.