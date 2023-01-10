Red Sox’s Trevor Story Will Miss Time After Elbow Procedure

The Red Sox became even thinner at shortstop Tuesday afternoon.

Boston announced Trevor Story underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament — which is an alternative to Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox did not list a timetable for recovery, but internet searches say between four and six months.

Story signed a six-year deal with the Red Sox prior to the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Despite being primarily a shortstop with the Colorado Rockies, Story played second base and, when healthy, was one of the best defensively at the position last year.

With Xander Bogaerts signing an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres this offseason, many figured Story would slot over to shortstop, but now with him being sidelined, the Red Sox have even more holes to fill.

The Red Sox still have some questions going into the 2023 season, and now another one is added to that list after Story went under the knife.