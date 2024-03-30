Red Sox Switch Lineup, Rafael Devers Scratched With Left Shoulder Soreness

Rafael Devers had an excellent Opening Day performance for the Boston Red Sox, powering the offense with a two-run home run.

A day later, Devers got scratched from the lineup after batting practice with left shoulder soreness, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage.

Bobby Dalbec will fill in for Devers at third and bat eighth on Friday night for the Red Sox.

Here is the updated lineup for the Red Sox’s game against George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage.

RED SOX

Jarren Duran, LF

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, SP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Boston takes on the Mariners at 9:40 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.