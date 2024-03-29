The Boston Red Sox took care of business on Opening Day, defeating the Seattle Mariners 6-4 behind Brayan Bello’s start and a big swing from Rafael Devers.

The teams will meet on Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the second game of the four-game series.

The only change to the Red Sox lineup will be Reese McGuire making his season debut, catching and batting in the No. 9 hole.

On the mound, Nick Pivetta takes the ball for his first regular-season start against Seattle’s young phenom George Kirby. Pivetta went 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA while striking out 16 batters over two starts against the Mariners last season. Kirby tossed 13 2/3 innings against Boston in 2023 with a 1-0 record.

First pitch in Seattle is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s contest.

RED SOX

Jarren Duran, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, SP (0-0, 0.00)

MARINERS

J.P. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodriguez, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Mitch Garver, DH

Cal Raleigh, C

Mitch Haniger, RF

Ty France, 1B

Luke Raley, LF

Luis Urias, 3B

George Kirby, SP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)