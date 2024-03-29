The Boston Red Sox took care of business on Opening Day, defeating the Seattle Mariners 6-4 behind Brayan Bello’s start and a big swing from Rafael Devers.

The teams will meet on Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the second game of the four-game series.

The only change to the Red Sox lineup will be Reese McGuire making his season debut, catching and batting in the No. 9 hole.

On the mound, Nick Pivetta takes the ball for his first regular-season start against Seattle’s young phenom George Kirby. Pivetta went 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA while striking out 16 batters over two starts against the Mariners last season. Kirby tossed 13 2/3 innings against Boston in 2023 with a 1-0 record.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch in Seattle is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s contest.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

MORE RED SOX

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Powers By Mariners For Opening Day Win

by Tim Crowley 3 Min Read

Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Young Core Makes Early Statement

by Tim Crowley 5 Min Read

RED SOX
Jarren Duran, LF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Trevor Story, SS
Triston Casas, 1B
Tyler O’Neill, RF
Masataka Yoshida, DH
Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
Enmanuel Valdez, 2B
Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, SP (0-0, 0.00)

Story continues below advertisement

MARINERS
J.P. Crawford, SS
Julio Rodriguez, CF
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Mitch Garver, DH
Cal Raleigh, C
Mitch Haniger, RF
Ty France, 1B
Luke Raley, LF
Luis Urias, 3B

George Kirby, SP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

More MLB:

Tyler O’Neill Showcases Several Abilities In Red Sox Debut

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images