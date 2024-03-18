Red Sox To Honor 2004 World Series Champs, Tim Wakefield At Home Opener

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that they will hold special pregame ceremonies prior to their April 9 home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2004 World Series championship team, which broke the organization’s 86-year title drought in dramatic fashion. The franchise will also pay tribute to the late Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy.

Wakefield, who played 17 seasons for Boston and was a member of the 2004 and 2007 championships team, died this past October. He was revered for his work in the community and served as a NESN analyst after retiring from MLB. Stacy Wakefield died nearly five months after her husband in late February.

Red Sox players will wear commemorative patches of Wakefield’s No. 49 on the sleeve of their uniform throughout the season to honor the longtime pitcher. The patch is shaped like a heart to signify Wakefield’s role as honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.

The Red Sox disclosed all members of the 2004 team will be invited to partake in the pregame ceremony. A full list on who actually will be attending will be revealed prior to the home opener.