Stacy Wakefield, the wife of late Boston Red Sox pitcher and NESN analyst Tim Wakefield, died Wednesday.

The Red Sox issued the following statement on behalf of the Wakefield family:

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.

“We would like to thank all of Stacy’s doctors, nurses and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today — we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness.

“We kindly ask for privacy at this time as we try to process this profound loss.”

Sending love to the Wakefield family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eFxDsPjoT9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 28, 2024

Tim Wakefield, who pitched 17 seasons for the Red Sox from 1995 to 2011, died on Oct. 1 at age 57. The knuckleballer helped Boston win two World Series titles (2004, 2007) and served as a NESN studio analyst in recent years.

Tim and Stacy married in 2002. They are survived by their two children, Trevor and Brianna.