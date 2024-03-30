Red Sox vs. Mariners Lineups: Rafael Devers Remains Sidelined

The Red Sox will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season Saturday, meeting the Mariners for the penultimate game in their four-game set from T-Mobile Park.

Rafael Devers likely won’t be available in that effort, however.

Boston is coming off a 1-0 loss to Seattle on Friday night in which they sorely missed the 27-year-old, who is out with a sore shoulder after his hot start to the season. The Red Sox have split each of the first two games in the series, already showcasing what they’ll need to do to stay competitive.

Wilyer Abreu will make his season debut, patrolling right field while Tyler O’Neill sits for the first time. He’ll bat fifth, bumping Masataka Yoshida, Trevor Story and Triston Casas all up one spot in the order. Jarren Duran will remain in the leadoff spot.

Pablo Reyes will replace Bobby Dalbec at third base, who got the first start of Devers’ absence. Connor Wong will do the catching for Kutter Crawford, taking his turn in a mini rotation with Reese McGuire. It will be Crawford’s first start of the season… obviously.

The Mariners will counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert, who finished last season with a 3.76 ERA. Josh Rojas and Dylan Moore will enter the lineup for Seattle, spelling Luis Urías and Dominic Canzone.

The Red Sox and Mariners are scheduled to take the field at 9:40 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for both clubs right here.

BOSTON RED SOX (1-1)

Jarren Duran, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Pablo Reyes, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP

SEATTLE MARINERS (1-1)

J.P. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodríguez, CF

Jorge Polanco, DH

Mitch Haniger, RF

Cal Raleigh, C

Ty France, 1B

Luke Raley, LF

Dylan Moore, 2B

Josh Rojas, 3B

Logan Gilbert, RHP