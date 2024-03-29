The Boston Red Sox began the 2024 season with a 6-4 Opening Day win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night.

With the victory, Boston kicks off the year at 1-0 while Seattle falls to 0-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Brayan Bello took the mound with something to prove for the Red Sox. Fresh off of landing a six-year extension during spring training, the 24-year-old got the ball as Boston’s first homegrown Opening Day starter since 2015.

The right-hander’s stuff had good movement and his sinker topped out at 98 mph. Control was an early struggle, though Bello worked around early trouble with a double-play ball in the first.

To support the starter, Boston’s franchise player got the scoring started when Rafael Devers blasted a two-run home run to left-center field off of Seattle’s Luis Castillo.

The Mariners clawed back on a pair of two-run shots from Mitch Haniger and Dylan Moore. Ultimately, Tyler O’Neill’s fifth-straight Opening Day home run gave the Red Sox some insurance, setting up the bullpen in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to slam the door for the win.

For the first time since 2020 and the first time with Alex Cora as the manager, the Red Sox earned the victory in Game 1 of 162.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Devers crushed the first homer of the 2024 season for the Red Sox.

Raffy with the first #RedSox homer of the season! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/rTEBcOf1OS — NESN (@NESN) March 29, 2024

— Ceddanne Rafaela hustled for a triple in his first Opening Day appearance.

Ceddanne with the absolute wheels. pic.twitter.com/3sCi4sdt6u — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 29, 2024

— O’Neill’s historic home run also served as his first in a Red Sox uniform.

WELCOME TO THE SOX TYLER O'NEILL!



His FIFTH consecutive #OpeningDay home run 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sOHaWRcOYJ — NESN (@NESN) March 29, 2024

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue the four-game series in Seattle on Friday night. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.