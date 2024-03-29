Tyler O’Neill suited up for his first game with the Boston Red Sox with the chance to make history.

Entering Thursday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, O’Neill was one of only four players to hit a home run on four straight Opening Days.

Now, O’Neill became the first player to homer on five straight Opening Days.

The Boston outfielder led off the eighth inning against Seattle’s Cody Bolton, powering a breaking ball out of the yard to right-center field to extend Boston’s lead.

Tyler O'Neill is the first player in MLB history to homer in five straight #OpeningDay games! pic.twitter.com/qOwIKjvYZA — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2024

O’Neill scored his second run of the night after coming around earlier in the game on a Ceddanne Rafaela fielder’s choice.

After hitting 34 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, a healthy season in 2024 could provide the chance for O’Neill to add legitimate power to the Red Sox lineup.

Boston looks to close out Thursday night’s game. You can watch it on NESN.