Top Bruins Prospect Likely To Miss ‘Significant Time’ Due To Injury

The Boston Bruins had to like what they saw out of top prospect Fabian Lysell in the AHL this season.

But it doesn’t sound like they’ll see much, if any, of Lysell on the ice going forward.

Lysell, who ranks second in points for Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence, suffered an upper-body injury Saturday in a game against Charlotte Checkers when he crashed hard into the boards. He needed help to get off the ice from teammates and the training staff after the collision.

Lysell missed Sunday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Syracuse Crunch and Providence head coach Ryan Moungel isn’t expecting the 21-year-old winger to return anytime soon.

“He’s gonna miss, probably, significant time, I would imagine,” Moungel told reporters Sunday, per New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver. “It’s disappointing. He was starting to play really well.”

Lysell display his array of offensive skills during his second season with Providence. He notched 15 goals and 35 assists for 50 points in 56 games, which already topped the production he posted last season.

But another injury that could force him out for the foreseeable future sure could hinder the development of the 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward. Lysell suffered a concussion at the end of last season that caused him to miss the start of Boston’s development camp in July.

The offensive playmaking ability from Lysell, who the Bruins selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, gives him a high upside. He’s yet to showcase his skill set with Boston and his arrival to the NHL may be somewhat delayed now due to injury.