Why Bruins Top Prospect Wasn’t On Ice To Start Development Camp

There was a notable absence when Boston Bruins prospects convened for the start of development camp at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday.

Highly touted forward Fabian Lysell wasn’t on the ice for the first session with the rest of Boston’s youngsters. It turns out the Bruins are being overly cautious with the 20-year-old after he suffered a head injury at the end of the AHL season with Providence and has some lingering effects.

“He had a concussion at the end of the year,” Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid told reporters, per team-provided video. “We’re just taking it slow right now. Still kind of working through some things. Not ruled out for the week, but also taking it slow. We’ll see how it progresses for him.”

Lysell, who the Bruins selected at No. 21 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, played in first full campaign with Providence this past season, experiencing ups and downs. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Lysell suited up in 54 games, tallying 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points. He also registered a minus-12 rating.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s certainly room for improvement in Lysell’s games as even though his excellent offensive skills allows him to net jaw-dropping goals, he’ll need to produce more consistently and in a more all-around manner going forward.

It was set to be a big week for Lysell as he looks to start making a push for a roster spot with the Bruins. Boston could have some offensive holes to fill next season, especially if Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci both retire.