Playing for one of the Original Six teams in the NHL is always something to have pride about. Playing for the Boston Bruins, one of the most historic franchises in league history, is also something to be proud of.

With that said, living in the great city of Boston is equally as prideful! NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz sat down with the players and asked them what the best thing about Boston is.

Check out what the players had to say in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.