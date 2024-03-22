Triston Casas quickly grew into one of the best hitters on the Boston Red Sox, but there are two pitchers he’s found difficult to face in MLB.

Casas enters his second full season as a major leaguer, but he’s primed to continue his ascension and show why he’s a cornerstone player for Boston.

The first baseman this week was asked by Gordo of WEEI’s “Play Tessie” which pitcher is the hardest to play against, and he gave two qualifying answers.

“Well, hardest velocity-wise would be (Shintaro) Fujinami,” Casas said, per “Play Tessie” video. “I think he’s the hardest thrower I’ve faced. But the most difficult pitcher that I’ve faced is Aaron Bummer. He was with the White Sox last year. I’m glad he went to the National League this year. I only have to be seeing him one team because he’s out with Atlanta now. But he was with Chicago last year. So definitely Aaron Bummer. It gives me fits: Funky left, throwing like 95 from the left side so tough.”

The hardest-hitting questions,

with the hardest-hitting first basemen.@BOSSportsGordo caught up with @mvptc37 in the dugout at Fenway South pic.twitter.com/kHMzP5Y2HK — Play Tessie (@PlayTessie) March 21, 2024

The 24-year-old faced Fujinami in one game last season when the right-hander, who plays for the New York Mets this season, was with the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles. He went 1-for-3 against the relief pitcher. The Red Sox first baseman faced Bummer in one plate appearance last season and struck out.

Casas has clear goals for this season, and he’ll have an easier time fulfilling them with the two pitchers he feels are the hardest to face in the NL.