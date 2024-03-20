Why Danilo Gallinari Decided Not To Join Celtics On Buyout Market

Danilo Gallinari seemed like a perfect buyout candidate for the Boston Celtics when the veteran forward was dealt from the Washington Wizards to the Detroit Pistons and then waived hours after the trade deadline.

But Gallinari returning to the Celtics never materialized.

The Celtics reportedly showed “interest” in the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter, but Gallinari told CLNS Media Boston wasn’t an option out of the multiple teams that pursued him due to collective bargaining agreement rules.

“If I’m not mistaken, the CBA rules didn’t allow me to go back to Boston,” Gallinari said Wednesday prior to facing the Celtics at TD Garden. “There were six, seven teams I was evaluating. I made the choice to come to Milwaukee. It was a very strange year, of course, because I’ve never been in this situation before where you start the season and change three teams in one season. But I guess everything happens for a reason. I’m here in Milwaukee now and I’m happy to be here.”

It’s unclear which CBA rule Gallinari was referring to. The Celtics couldn’t sign a player who was making over the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.4 million) and with Gallinari being traded by the Wizards, he was eligible to re-join the Celtics. Gallinari had a base salary of $6.8 million when initially traded.

But obviously, getting to play again for Doc Rivers, who coached Gallinari during his two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, had to be a draw along with joining a team with NBA title aspirations.

Gallinari has received little playing time since joining the Bucks. He’s averaging 8.5 minutes in 11 games while tallying just 2.2 points per game.

“It’s been great,” Gallinari said. “I played already with some of the guys and I played against a lot of guys for many years. It’s a very nice group of guys. Of course, everybody knows what we are playing for. That’s very important to me.”

Gallinari has kept an eye on his former team, though, especially as he chases a ring with arguably the top competition in the Eastern Conference for the Celtics.

“They are playing great basketball,” Gallinari said. “It’s going to be a great matchup for us to see where we’re at.”