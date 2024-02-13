Celtics Rumors: Boston Showed ‘Interest’ In Danilo Gallinari Reunion

The Boston Celtics made their moves ahead of last Thursday’s trade deadline, but with an open roster spot to allow them to flirt with the buyout market, the team could look to add one final piece before the regular season officially ends.

With Boston restricted to a budget of $12.4 million — the non-taxpayer midlevel — the options list doesn’t span too far. However, one name that does fit the financially tight mold for the Celtics is ex-free agent signee Danilo Gallinari, now of the Detroit Pistons.

Gallinari, 35, is rumored to be of Boston’s interest to “some level,” according to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

“Shooting never goes out of style. Gallinari doesn’t move all that well anymore, but he can still shoot the rock — in six games with the Pistons after being traded there, he averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting 58.3% from 3,” Helin wrote Friday. “That said, they still waived him (he started the season with the Wizards but was traded to Detroit as part of the Marvin Bagley III trade). This is not a guy teams are picking up to play a big playoff role, but he has a valuable skill that can help teams through the remainder of this regular season.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gallinari couldn’t escape the trade deadline frenzy and was shipped from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Marvin Bagley III. Though, joining the Eastern Conference-worst Pistons (8-44) doesn’t offer Gallinari a whole lot.

It was only a year ago when Gallinari was under a two-year contract with the Celtics. Yet, Gallinari never suited up with Boston after suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury while representing the Italian national team in FIBA tournament play.

Boston then used Gallinari as a trade chip in the offseason and swapped the 16-year veteran in part of a three-team trade for Kristaps Porzingis. Obviously, that’s aged just as well as the majority of moves made by Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Though with a door once again open for the C’s and Gallinari — a career 38.2% shooter from three — perhaps a half-season reunion could be in the works.

The Los Angeles Lakers are also rumored to be in the mix.