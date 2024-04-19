AFC Executive ‘Envisions’ This QB Prospect In ‘Patriots-Type’ System

The Patriots are just days away from potentially selecting their next franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s the expectation, really, as New England holds the No. 3 pick and is guaranteed a shot at either UNC’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels — two of the top three options in this class.

Maye and Daniels each have the potential to be long-time starters in the league, blending size, athleticism, college production and insanely talented arms to become top prospects. It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best fit for the Patriots, however. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. might not be, either, but he does have what New England offenses of yesteryear might have looked for, according to one AFC executive.

“I envision him in that Patriots-type offense. I’m not saying by any means he’s Tom Brady, but one of those offenses that kind of spreads it out horizontally and he’s getting the ball out quickly,” the executive said, per a survey conducted by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “… The best thing he does is push the ball outside the numbers, vertically down the field. I don’t think he’s great at layering the ball inside. The way he throws the ball, I can see him having success.”

If you’re wondering what “Patriots-type offense” means, it really has nothing to do with what New England will be running this upcoming season. Josh McDaniels is gone, and new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is bringing in a completely different system that relies heavily on play-action.

Penix doesn’t have much experience in that realm, having played in a spread out system at Washington.

He’s probably a better fit for QB-needy teams like the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots likely are looking for high ceilings at No. 3, but maybe if they’re looking for consistency Penix is an option?