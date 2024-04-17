J.J. McCarthy’s draft stock continues to rise with his championship experience at Michigan and his ability to lead an offense. Will the New England Patriots be the team to take a chance on the passer?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler dove into the state of potential first-round quarterbacks and where the NFL views their potential. If the Patriots truly are in on the McCarthy stock, not everyone around the AFC exactly agrees.

“I just don’t see it,” an AFC scout told Fowler. “I don’t see consistent accuracy, his ability to get it done inside the white lines, and (the Michigan staff), didn’t call or play offensively like they trusted him.”

Where other prospects such as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye have standout traits, McCarthy lacks the explosive abilities of the previously named passers. Nonetheless, he’s caught the attention of several teams with winning intangibles from his latest campaign.

McCarthy threw just shy of 3,000 yards last season with 22 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Michigan ran away to an undefeated season and knocked off fellow prospect Michael Penix Jr. in the national championship game.

Whether it’s McCarthy or another high-potential passer, the Patriots hope to find their next franchise quarterback when the NFL Draft begins in Detroit on April 25.