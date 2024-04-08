Alex Cora Believes Red Sox Fans Will ‘Love’ This Player In 2024

Tyler O’Neill and the Red Sox might prove to be a match made in heaven.

O’Neill spoke very highly of the organization mere days into his first regular season with Boston, noting how he feels like he’s been with the Red Sox “forever.” Craig Breslow and company obviously thought highly enough of the 28-year-old to trade two prospects for him back in December, and manager Alex Cora believes Boston fans will be all-in on O’Neill this season, too.

“I honestly believe this is the type of guy that people are going to fall in love (with) at Fenway because he plays with an attitude. He plays the game hard,” Cora told reporters in Anaheim over the weekend, per MassLive. “We’ve just gotta keep him healthy.”

O’Neill didn’t waste any time endearing himself to Red Sox fans from afar. The veteran outfielder swung a red-hot bat across Boston’s 10-game season-opening West Coast road trip, and he currently leads the team in average (.357), on-base percentage (.514), slugging percentage (.893), OPS (1.407), runs scored (12) and home runs (five).

Red Sox fans will have their first opportunity to watch O’Neill play at his new home ballpark Tuesday afternoon when Boston opens a three-game series with the division rival Baltimore Orioles. NESN’s complete coverage of the home opener begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.