It has only been four games into the regular season for Red Sox newcomer Tyler O’Neill, but he feels like he’s been with the organization much longer than that.

And O’Neill certainly looks comfortable with his new team.

O’Neill, who the Red Sox traded for this offseason, is making a strong first impression as he went 4-for-10 at the plate with a pair of home runs, including keeping his homer streak on Opening Day alive, and three walks in the series against the Seattle Mariners.

But O’Neill’s production at the plate is just a small part as to why his experience with the Red Sox has been so enjoyable.

“The boys here have been awesome and it feels like I’ve been here forever just the way everyone’s treated me. I just want to continue that,” O’Neill said on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast, as transcribed by Rob Bradford of WEEI. “Got a lot of good work in spring training, lot of good reps out there, just want to stay right there and take it for 160 games. Whatever happens happens. The less you think the better.”

O’Neill struggled with injuries the past two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals — he played in 168 games combined — and looked to find his 2021 form with the Red Sox. That season O’Neill finished eighth in the National League MVP voting after hitting .286 with 34 home runs, 80 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

He still has a long way to go get those type of numbers this season, but it’s hard not to like what O’Neill has provided to the Red Sox so far.