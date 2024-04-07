Alex Cora Weighs In On Rafael Devers’ Costly Error Vs. Angels

Silent bats doomed the Red Sox in Saturday night’s road loss to the Angels.

Sloppy defense didn’t help Boston’s cause either.

Poor glovework was at the forefront for the Red Sox in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. A Pablo Reyes miscue at shortstop allowed Los Angeles to load the bases with two outs, and Rafael Devers had a lapse of his own on the next better. An in-between hop off the bat of Anthony Rendon ate up the Boston third baseman, whose error allowed two runs to score. That proved to be all the Halos needed in their 2-1 win in the middle contest of the three-game series.

Devers did not speak with the media after the game, but manager Alex Cora addressed the critical mistake pretty directly.

“That’s a routine play,” Cora told reporters. “He knows it. In between hop. And the ball just kicked up. And he just missed the play.”

Devers and the Red Sox, who had their win streak halted at five games Saturday, will try to bounce back and win the series against the Angels on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET, but you can follow along with NESN’s complete coverage beginning at 3 p.m.