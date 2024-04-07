Red Sox Wrap: Angels Snap Boston’s Five-Game Winning Streak

The Boston Red Sox faced the Los Angeles Angels in the penultimate contest of the 10-game West Coast road trip to start the 2024 MLB season.

The Red Sox, winners of five straight, lost to the Angels 2-1 at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 6-3, while the Angels improved to 5-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox were delivered a slight blow before their matchup with the Angels when Boston announced shortstop Trevor Story was headed to the 10-day injured list after the 31-year-old suffered a left shoulder dislocation in Friday night’s win.

Boston’s defense started strong, with Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, and Enmanuel Valdez flashing the gloves to keep the Angels off the board.

The game shifted in the bottom of the sixth when Rafael Devers committed his first error of the season, and Los Angeles plated two runs.

Unfortunately for Boston, after exploding for five home runs the night before, the Red Sox bats went silent against Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers.

Detmers struck out 12 of the 21 batters he faced in six innings of work. He threw 69.1% of his pitches for strikes (65-of-94 pitches) and allowed one run on three hits.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Detmers earned his second win of the season for the Angels.

— Duran collected his 14th hit of the season in the third inning. His single to left drove in Connor Wong and opened the scoring in the game.

And Jarren just keeps hitting. pic.twitter.com/aVv6x9pexQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2024

— Garrett Whitlock pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Red Sox. He threw 63.3% of his pitches for strikes (64-of-101). He walked four batters and gave up four hits but kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard.

WAGER WATCH

