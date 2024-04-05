Bills Reportedly Were Unwilling To Trade Stefon Diggs To Only One Team

The Buffalo Bills have a strong rivalry going with the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, the Bills reportedly weren’t even going to consider the Chiefs as a trade partner for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“From what I do know, is he was allowed to seek a trade from anybody in the league except the Kansas City Chiefs,” NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms told Mike Florio on “PFT Live” on Thursday, as transcribed by Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot. “That’s what I’ve been told by multiple people. He was allowed to do that. The Chiefs were the only team they weren’t going to trade to.”

The Bills elected in stunning fashion to trade the four-time Pro Bowler along with a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans on Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick that was initially owned by the Minnesota Vikings.

Story continues below advertisement

It wasn’t a great return for the Bills, especially with Diggs recording four straight 100-plus catch seasons and racking up more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last six seasons.

But the Bills certainly did the AFC a favor by keeping him out of Kansas City, which has won back-to-back Super Bowls and knocked Buffalo out of the playoffs three out of the last four years.

It also makes sure Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have a superior weapon to throw to. But while the Chiefs didn’t get the chance to add an elite offensive threat, the up-and-coming Texans certainly did.

And Houston will be viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender next season due to all the talent it brought in during the offseason.