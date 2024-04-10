Bruins’ Brad Marchand Earns Three-Peat In Fitting Honor From Peers

Boston fans love the captain of the Bruins. While fans across the NHL may feel Brad Marchand is a “rat,” Bruins fans embrace the feisty forward.

The same apparently can be said for his peers.

For the third straight year, the NHL Players Association released its annual results to a player-driven poll and Marchand was named as the player opponents least enjoy playing against but would love to have as a teammate.

Marchand received 29.19% of the votes from 555 NHL players polled.

Love to play with him, hate to play against him – for a third consecutive season, the #NHLPAPlayerPoll reveals @NHLBruins captain Brad Marchand has a playing style that many players would love to have on their team. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/vkyxFeziOB — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 10, 2024

“The one they hate to love or love to hate? For the third straight season, in his first as Boston Bruins captain, Brad Marchand took this category with votes as players tipped their hat to a worthy opponent they would rather have on their side,” the NHLPA results said.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid came in second behind Marchand with 17.48% of the vote, followed by Florida Panthers” Matthew Tkachuk, Washington Capitals’ Ton Wilson and Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan McKinnon.

Marchand wasn’t the only Bruin to win a title. David Pastrnak was voted the player with the best style by his peers.

“Look good, feel good, play good sums up David Pastrnak as he takes the best personal style category with 79 votes — leading a group of more than 140 different players who received a vote,” the NHLPA results said.

As for the arena opposing players say is the toughest to play in, TD Garden came in third with 15.59% of the votes behind the Carolina Hurricane’s home rink, PNC Arena, at 16.31%. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights took the title with 31.36%.

The 2023-24 NHLPA Player Poll included 639 members with 18 different teams achieving top five placement within the results.