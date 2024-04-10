NHL Peers Recognize Bruins’ David Pastrnak With ‘Style’ Award

Bruins star David Pastrnak excels on the ice, serving as one of the NHL’s very best goal scorers over the past few seasons.

He also excels off the ice, according to his peers.

The NHLPA put out a poll to its members, tasking them with voting on a number of superlatives. Who is the best defenseman? Who is the best skater? Which goaltender would you take in a one-game playoff? Who do you hate to play against (Brad Marchand), but want to play with?

Pastrnak got his hands on one of the awards, given to the player with the best style.

Look good, feel good, play good.@pastrnak96 pulls up to the rink playing as good as he looks and enough of his peers agree that the @NHLBruins forward’s distinct style on and off the ice is worthy of #NHLPAPlayerPoll bragging rights! pic.twitter.com/SrRIoHLtDW — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 10, 2024

He certainly has a distinct style. Is it the best? That’s up for interpretation, but there’s no doubt he’s adventurous.

Pastrnak finally received the recognition he’s been looking for, narrowly missing out on “best shoe game” in 2023 and “best dressed” in 2021.

Just wait until they see his bear suit.