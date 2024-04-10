BOSTON — In the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes at TD Garden on Tuesday night, Andrei Svechnikov opened the scoring for Carolina with a goal that Jeremy Swayman never wanted to let in — a “Michigan.”

When Svechnikov came around the back of the net to Swayman’s blocker side, the shot was so quick the referees didn’t see the puck go behind the Bruins goalie and into the net and back out. The play continued until the Toronto war room signaled down to the officials at TD Garden that the play should be reviewed. The result — a good goal.

“He’s so good at that, I couldn’t believe it,” Swayman told reporters. “It was my goal to never get ‘Michiganed,’ so that was put in the toilet today. It’s something I’ll work on in the skills practice tomorrow. Work on stopping that thing.”

The Carolina forward became the first NHL player to record three “Michigan” goals in the league. He recorded his first two in the 2019-20 season.

Story continues below advertisement

“He did it so quick tonight,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters. :He beat a guy one-on-one out of the corner. We don’t get a piece of him, so now he has all day to make that play.”

The trick shot is not a common shot in the NHL, so it’s tough to defend when you’re not expecting it.

“We’ve always got to be aware of it,” Montgomery said. “It’s a tough play on the goalie, defenseman. All you can do is meet him at the post, and you got to meet his stick.”

The Bruins and Hurricanes met six days prior at PNC Arena with Boston skating away with the 4-1 win. Swayman split the two games making 28 saves in Carolina before taking the loss at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s good for us moving forward, understanding that no team is going to be soft on us just because we have four games left in the season,” Swayman said. “It’s our job to get punched in the face and get back up … that’s what we did tonight.”

Boston has three games remaining in the regular season before the postseason starts. They return to action Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.