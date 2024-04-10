Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Hurricanes, Snapping Four-Game Win Streak

BOSTON — The Bruins and the Hurricanes met for the final time in the regular season with Carolina skating away with the 4-1 victory at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 46-18-15, while the Hurricanes improved to 50-22-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins and Hurricanes entered the finale of their regular-season matchup with each team winning away from home. Carolina defeated Boston, 3-2, at TD Garden on Jan. 24 before the Bruins bested the Hurricanes, 4-1, on April 4 at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes came into the game with the league’s No. 1 penalty kill, at 86.2%. Carolina proved why they are so hard to score on while on the penalty kill when Boston had three opportunities in the game.

On the first power play, the Bruins registered just one shot on goal, and on the second opportunity, Boston not only failed to get a shot on Pyotr Kochetov, but Carolina scored a short-handed goal.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Svechnikov became the first NHL player to record three “Michigan” goals in the league. The Carolina forward recorded two in the 2019-20 season before scoring his third to open the scoring in the second period. He added an assist on Teuvo Teravainen’s goal for a multi-point night.

— Charlie McAvoy scored the Bruins’ lone goal in the loss.

7️⃣3️⃣ starts us off 🚀 pic.twitter.com/u2mXAaoQJm — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2024

— Kochetov stopped 22 Bruins shots for Carolina in the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return to game action Saturday when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is slated for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC. The Black and Gold return to NESN with their penultimate regular-season game on April 15 when they match up against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.