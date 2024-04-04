The Boston Bruins will have a new look when they take the PNC Arena ice against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Morgan Geekie will play with the big dogs.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Geekie would skate on the first line Thursday, giving him the relatively rare opportunity to play alongside Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle. It’ll be a challenge, but the 25-year-old is fully embracing the opportunity against his former team.

“It’s fun. I’m excited for the challenge,” Geekie said Tuesday, per team-provided transcript. “They’re two great players that I’m playing with. We’ve got a few big bodies on that line. Just try to play in their end, play fast, hold on to pucks, play down low. Not trying to do anything too crazy and just stick to our game plan.”

Geekie’s newfound opportunity comes at a great time, and with great linemates. He was especially complementary of Marchand, who he was able to work with early in the morning.

“(Marchand) is our captain, he’s done a great job of making everybody feel comfortable, especially the new guys,” Geekie said Thursday morning. “You see the way he plays and the way he brings guys along every night. I’m just gonna try to hop on and do my job. They made the transition pretty easy this morning, at least. Hopefully it carries over to tonight.”

Justin Brazeau’s untimely injury was a primary reason for the shuffling, as Jakub Lauko re-entered the lineup to play alongside James van Riemsdyk and Johnny Beecher in his place. Jesper Boqvist will bump up to third-line center to skate between Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic, which allows Geekie to shift to the top line in an effort to keep David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha together on the second line.

It’s something new for the Bruins, but depending on the results, it might not be out of the ordinary moving forward.

The B’s and Hurricanes are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage.