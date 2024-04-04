Bruins Dealt Injury Blow Prior To Stanley Cup Playoff Run

The Bruins have just six games remaining before embarking on their 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff run, but it appears they might be without a key member of the bottom six.

Justin Brazeau is hitting the shelf for a while.

Boston sent the 26-year-old home prior to the final stop of its six-game trip Thursday, according to NESN’s Adam Pellerin. He’s considered week to week.

Brazeau left the Bruins’ shutout win over the Predators on Tuesday, suffering an upper-body injury after running into Nashville defenseman Luke Schenn in the first period. His absence opens up a second winger spot in the playoff rotation, which essentially will be competed for by three players: Jakub Lauko, Pat Maroon and James van Riemsdyk.

It seemed as though Brazeau would be a lock for the postseason roster, scoring five goals in 19 appearances and only missing two games due to injury and cap purposes. He’d carved out a role for himself with the Bruins, which now will need to be filled by someone else.

Maroon feels like a natural fit, as his experience in the postseason is part of the reason Boston brought him in around the trade deadline. He’s progressing well in rehab and is expected to return to the ice around the end of the regular season.

Van Riemsdyk’s value on the power play can’t be overstated, however, which probably gives him a leg up on Lauko in the fight for a third-line spot.

Boston has six games to figure things out, though the ideal scenario would see Brazeau return in time for the postseason.