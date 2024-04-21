The Boston Bruins begin their latest quest for the Stanley Cup in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As the teams took the ice at TD Garden on Saturday night, the Bruins presented former goaltender Reggie Lemelin as the Game 1 Banner Captain to ignite the home crowd.

Game 1 Banner Captain – 1988 Playoff hero, Reggie Lemelin! pic.twitter.com/HJhhI5jZnZ — NESN (@NESN) April 21, 2024

Lemelin played six seasons with the Bruins, including major postseason performances during his time in Boston such as trips to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 1988 and 1990 seasons. Lemelin also won the Jennings Trophy in 1990.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins and Maple Leafs fight for a Game 1 victory at TD Garden. You can catch the game on NESN.