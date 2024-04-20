Bruins Release Hype Videos Ahead Of Game 1 Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The stage is set for the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs to battle in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Black and Gold fans might not need the extra motivation to get pumped for the first-round matchup, given that Boston has bested Toronto in the last six series between the two Original Six franchises. But the Bruins released two videos ahead of the matchup to get the fans’ blood pumping.

In “The ‘B’ is what we play for,” Boston highlights different eras of the 100-year-old franchise, which is connected by the Spoked-B on the crest of the jersey.

“The B is a belief. The B is a bond. The B is Boston,” the video narrator states.

The ‘B’ is what we play for. pic.twitter.com/xOuGt2fGvB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 20, 2024

The second video highlights various moments of the Bruins-Leafs game action. From Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito to Sean Kuraly’s leap and the shout of “Bergeron,” the montage ends with scenes from the regular season matchups that highlight goals and hard, heavy hits followed by the roaring bear.

Here we go again. pic.twitter.com/QubYAIVxla — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 20, 2024

In the words of longtime NESN Bruins play-by-play voice Jack Edwards, “Who has more fun than us?”

The puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.