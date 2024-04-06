BOSTON — The Bruins kicked off their final regular-season homestand at TD Garden on Saturday by completing a sweep of their season series against the Florida Panthers, 3-2 in overtime.

Boston improved to 46-17-15 on the season, while Florida fell to 48-24-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s starting to become pretty clear the Bruins and Panthers don’t like one another.

Is that an obvious statement? It might be, especially given the stunning series they competed in last postseason, but any doubt of the hatred was put to rest Saturday. Paul Maruice’s club was clear in its attempts to draw the ire of Boston. Jim Montgomery’s boys were happy to fight back.

It was a good old-fashioned hate fest at TD Garden.

Panthers forward Anton Lundell tripped Bruins forward Trent Frederic in the middle of the second period, which seemed to serve as the catalyst for hatred moving forward. Matthew Tkachuk boarded Parker Wotherspoon later in the same frame. Lundell later hooked Charlie McAvoy in the third period, prompting the Bruins’ star defenseman to retaliate and send him down to the ice as he was stepping into the box. Boston’s power-play opportunity evaporated in the process, as he was sent to the box for unnecessary roughness.

It was just one of those games where the goals came second, and punishing the opponent came first. Boston and Florida each did pot two by the time regulation ran out, though, setting the stage for a Jesper Boqvist goal in OT.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Boqvist (!!!) scored the game-winner, so he gets the No. 1 star.

7️⃣0️⃣ SNIPE TO SEND US OFF 🚀 pic.twitter.com/K6MV5LIA4i — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 6, 2024

— Parker Wotherspoon was tremendous for Boston, bringing a much-needed edge to the game. He also showed some skill, finding his forwards for a couple breakaway opportunities.

— Charlie Coyle scored the Bruins’ second goal, improving his career-best numbers.

