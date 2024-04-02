Celtics Champion Rajon Rondo Officially Announces Retirement

Boston Celtics champion Rajon Rondo officially announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NBA.

The 38-year-old last played in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. Rondo ends his career as a two-time champion, four-time All-Star, four-time All-Defensive player and 15th all-time in assists.

He made his retirement announcement on the “All the Smoke” podcast Monday.

“Absolutely,” Rondo told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “Yeah, I’m done. I’d rather spend time with my kids.”

Rondo spent this year at Kentucky where he planned to finish his degree. He also spent the last offseason with the Celtics after head coach Joe Mazzulla invited franchise legends to impart their knowledge to the current team.

“What a time,” Rondo said of his career. “Definitely something I never took for granted while I was in the game. I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood I was able to share, and bond and grow with over the years. I learned so much in this game, and it’s made me the man who I am today.”

Derrick White wears the No. 9 jersey that Rondo wore during his Celtics career, but it would not be a surprise if Boston finds some way to honor a player it acquired in the 2006 NBA Draft.