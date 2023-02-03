Ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo Reportedly In Talks To Join Kentucky Staff

Rajon Rondo could be heading back to school.

The 2008 Boston Celtics champion was one of the best guards at the University of Kentucky and was known for his flashy passes and competitive edge in his 16-year NBA career.

Rondo returned to Lexington, Ky., last Saturday and was introduced as the “Y” at Rupp Arena — a tradition for many former Wildcats stars. While he was there to catch up with old acquaintances, he also is working toward becoming a student assistant on John Calipari’s staff next season, according to Kentucky Sports Radio?s Jack Pilgrim.

The 36-year-old, who declared for the 2006 NBA Draft after his sophomore season, reportedly has been on campus taking classes and working toward his degree. The two-time NBA champion also has been “hanging around the basketball offices,” according to Pilgrim. In order to be a student assistant, you must be considered a full-time student with at least 12 active credit hours.

The move would coincide with Tyler Ulis’ decision to also be a student assistant on the Wildcats staff. Calipari reportedly has enjoyed having the former guard on his staff, and he hopes to add Rondo, too.