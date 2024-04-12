Celtics First To Be Featured In ‘The Vault’ New Hall Of Fame Exhibit

There is no argument that the Boston Celtics are the most storied franchise in the history of the NBA.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced it will launch a new yearly exhibit titled “The Vault.” The first installment is expected to be named “Boston Celtics Unlocked.”

Set in an immersive bank vault, Celtics legends from the past and present will take visitors on an epic journey to discover the true meaning of Celtic Pride. The Vault will feature authentic game-worn jerseys, championship rings, the original ’81 NBA championship trophy,… — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 12, 2024

President and CEO of the basketball Hall of Fame John L. Doleva was on hand at TD Garden before tipoff between the Celtics and Charlotte Hornets to make the announcement, according to Celtics team reporter Marc D’Amico.

Story continues below advertisement

Celtics team president Rich Gotham joined Doleva to discuss the items that will be featured in the gallery, including Larry Bird’s Converse sneaker from the 1985-86 season, Paul Pierce’s St. Patrick’s Day uniform from the 2008 championship season, the championship trophy from the 1981 season, 11 championship rings, and the 20,000-point balls from Robert Parish and Bird.

“I just think that’s a really cool thing to see for the franchise,” Gotham said during the announcement, per D’Amico. “To sort of see how the baton has been passed through the generations, and how the success has been passed down. And I just think it’s a great way to kind of capture that.”

The gallery will highlight the entire franchise’s history, without glossing over the current eras. Jayson Tatum and Paul Pierce are the narrators of the gallery as visitors make their way through “The Vault.” The exhibit is scheduled to open on May 31.